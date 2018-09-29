Pulse.ng logo
Dogara mourns Rep. Funke Adedoyin

Dogara Speaker mourns Rep member, Funke Adedoyin

In a condolence message signed by the speaker on Friday, he described the late Adedoyin as a vibrant lawmaker whose death came as a shock.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dogara mourns Rep. Funke Adedoyin (The Eagle Online)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has condoled with the people and government of Kwara state over the demise of Rep. Funke Adedoyin.

In a condolence message signed by the speaker on Friday, he described the late Adedoyin as a vibrant lawmaker whose death came as a shock.

“News of the death of Hon. Princess Funke Adedoyin came as a great shock. She was a vibrant lawmaker and dedicated public servant,” the Speaker said.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and for God to comfort those she left behind.

“We in the House of Representatives pray that God grants her family, constituents and the people and government of Kwara state the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Up until her death, Adedoyin – who once served as Minister of state for Health – represented Irepodun Isin/ Ekiti /Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

