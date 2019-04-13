In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan in Abuja, Dogara described Nasir as a legal icon.

He said Nasir was a courageous jurist who served the country meritoriously and contributed immensely to the development of the law and independence of the judiciary.

The lawmaker said Nasir, the Galadima of Katsina played major roles in stabilising Nigeria at various times during periods of difficulty and uncertainty.

According to Dogara, his contribution to the overall development of Nigeria will be remembered as one of his legacies.

The speaker noted that Nasir’s death came at a time his wisdom, wealth of experience and fatherly guidance were most needed, not only in his home state, Katsina, but in Nigeria at large.

“Nigeria has indeed lost a great and courageous man who exhibited good character and served his country with dignity and integrity.

“His death will surely leave a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill,” dogara said.

The speaker condoled with the government and people of Katsina State as well as Katsina Emirate Council and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and his immediate family, the fortitude to bear the loss.