Dogara mourns death of ex-Gov. Habu Hashidu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Friday commiserated with the government and people of Gombe State over the demise of the state’s first civilian Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Habu Hashidu.

Dogara in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, described the death of the former governor as a huge loss to Gombe state and the country as a whole.

He said the late Alhaji Hashidu was a visionary and exemplary leader who gave priority to the welfare of the people and laid the foundation for the enviable development taking place now in Gombe state.

“As the first Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Hashidu, had brought to bear his wealth of experience in laying the foundation for the development of the then new state and distinguished himself as a man of vision and a pace setter.

“No wonder his four years tenure witnessed execution of people oriented projects and programmes as well as remarkable promotion of harmony and peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the state.

“He was a complete gentleman and accomplished public servant who showed uncommon love for the state and the people as symbolized by his constant preaching of peace, unity and well-being of the people as well as engagement with stakeholders during his service years as a minister, state chief executive and even after leaving office”.

“My deepest condolences to his immediate family, the government and people of Gombe State for this irreparable loss,” Dogara said.

