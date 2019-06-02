The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has denied joining the race for the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 9th Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the speaker, Dogara’s media aide, Turaki Hassan said the his boss has not joined the race for the Speaker of the 9th National Assembly yet.

According to Punch, Hassan said this in a statement on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Abuja.

The speaker’s media aide described reports and those campaigning for Dogara’s speakership bid on social media as mischief-makers.

The statement reads: “We wish to distance the Speaker from the fake news being pushed and circulated by mischief makers and enemies of progress who want to create confusion in order to benefit and feast on it.

“The Speaker has always spoken for himself and would not be engaged in childish hide and seek games.

“When he contested in 2015, he openly sought for support and openly canvassed for votes and there is nothing stopping him from doing so now if that were the case.

“We have official channels of communication and we have not issued any statement to that effect.

“We urge members of the public to totally disregard the fake news being published about the Speaker.”

However, one of the major contestants of the position, Femi Gbajabiamila declared to contest for the position on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Abuja.

Explaining why he wants to become the Speaker of the 9th assembly, the majority leader of the House of Representatives said he wants to serve the people and bring government closer to them.