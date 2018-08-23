Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Dogara congratulates Sultan at 62

Dogara House of Rep. Speaker congratulates Sultan at 62

Dogara, in a message he personally signed on Thursday in Abuja, described the Sultan as “one of Nigeria’s most outstanding promoters of justice, unity, peace and harmony’’.

  • Published:
36 House of Reps members dump APC for PDP, ADC play

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(The Eagle Online)

Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll, on his 62 birth anniversary.

Dogara, in a message he personally signed on Thursday in Abuja, described the Sultan as “one of Nigeria’s most outstanding promoters of justice, unity, peace and harmony’’.

He said that the royal father had endeared himself to all Nigerians of goodwill, regardless of cultural, religious or political persuasions, owing to his relentless pursuit of peace and ethno-religious harmony among the diverse people.

“As a spiritual leader and traditional ruler, you have over the years, distinguished yourself as an exemplary leader, traversing the length and breadth of the country, preaching peaceful coexistence and building bridges across religious and cultural divides.

“I join your well-wishers and other well-meaning Nigerians in appreciating and commending your role in fostering mutual understanding, intra and inter-religious harmony as well as your humanitarian services across the country.

“You have indeed proven yourself as a true man of peace and promoter of justice, national cohesion and global peace through words and deeds.

“As you mark your 62nd Birthday, I pray to God Almighty to grant you good health, more wisdom and peaceful reign.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate Presidentbullet
3 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet

Related Articles

Eid-el Kabir Sokoto State Govt. disburses N14.68m for meat
Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan directs Muslims to look for new moon of Dhul Hijjah
Abdulaziz Yari Nigeria at crucial stage of development — Zamfara Gov.
Aliyu Wamakko All defectors will regret their actions, Nigerians stand for APC
In Sokoto IDP camp records 30 deliveries
MURIC Islamic group urges Muslims to get their PVCs
NYSC 18 compulsory rules for corps members during camp orientation
NYSC 2 corps members receive Sultan award in Sokoto
In Sokoto 32 people killed during gunmen attack buried

Local

Aisha Buhari looking stylish in a traditional yellow and orange outfit
Aisha Buhari Wife of the President donates food, grinding machines in Daura
Army, Police avert another bomb blast in Maiduguri
In Maiduguri Presidency blasts Oshuntokun over false claim on bomb blast
5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme in Oyo
Ajimobi Oyo State sets up committee on demolition of Ayefele’s Music House
IPOB women arrested and jailed in Owerri, Imo state.
#FreeOwerri114 114 IPOB women can't receive food, family members at Owerri Prison