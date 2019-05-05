Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Muslims across the country to use the Ramadan period to pray against killings, kidnappings, and banditry Nigeria.

Dogara said this in a message to Muslims to mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Punch, the speaker also appealed to those who are well-to-do to show compassion and support the less privileged ones in the society in the spirit of the season especially thousands of Internally Displaced Persons across the country.

Speaking about the virtues of the month, Dogara described Ramadan as a period of devotion, obedience and spiritual rebirth. He, however, urged muslims to commit themselves to prayers for peace, security and stability of Nigeria.

“As Ramadan begins, I want to felicitate with our Muslim brethren for witnessing yet another season of spiritual significance. I want to enjoin you to use the holy month to reflect and re-dedicate yourselves to prayers for our dear nation against the current spate of killings, kidnappings, banditry and other security challenges, especially in the northern part of the country.

“I also call on our religious leaders not to relent in their prayers and preaching for unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in order to build a nation that we will all be proud of.”

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in which Muslims all over the world are expected to fast for 29 or 30 days.