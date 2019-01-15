As part of measures to improve the welfare of men of the armed forces, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has advocated for the establishment of a special education fund for the children of Nigeria's fallen heroes.

The Speaker gave the charge in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, to mark the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, on Tuesday, January 15.

Dogara pledged the support of the House of Representatives to the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces, saying the National Assembly is "ever ready" to pass any legislative measures proposed by the Executive towards improving the welfare and conditions of service of men of the armed forces so as to boost their morale.

While appreciating the fallen heroes for paying the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, as well as her peace and stability, he prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Speaker encouraged those who are in the trenches to hold on as they are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians.

Noting that violence threatens the unity and foundation of Nigeria and its democracy, Dogara added that everything possible to win the war against terrorism and all sundry violence must be done.

"Today we remember our fallen heroes, brave men and women of our armed forces who paid the supreme price by laying down their lives in defence of the unity, territorial integrity of our nation and promotion of global peace," Dogara said.

"They died for the love, honour and service to God and country. We remember and honour with prayers for the repose of the souls of these courageous and patriotic unknown soldiers that their sacrifices will never be in vain.

"To everyone who is out there in the trenches, fighting for peace and territorial integrity of this country, we are with them and will continue to say that they should stand strong.

"We remember them this day on behalf of a very grateful nation for the sacrifice these very important brothers and sisters, very extraordinary sacrifices that they are making for the peace and stability of this nation. We can't thank them enough. There is no way we can possibly pay them for the supreme sacrifice.

"We pledge the continuous support of the House of Representatives to the welfare of our armed forces.

"We in the National Assembly, as always asserted, are ever ready to expeditiously pass any legislative measures proposed by the Executive towards improving the welfare and conditions of service of our armed forces so as to boost their morale.

"In this regard, I call for the establishment of a special education fund for the children of our fallen heroes."

Furthermore, Dogara urged the federal government to do "everything possible" to win the war against terrorism and all sundry violence.

Earlier, Dogara joined President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Justice Walter Onnoghen and other top government officials at the wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja.