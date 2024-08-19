ADVERTISEMENT
Doctors warn Nigerians to stop eating undercooked bush meat to prevent M-Pox

News Agency Of Nigeria

Symptoms of M-pox are; sore throat, itchy or painful rash, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue.

M-pox patient [NAN]
The President of ARD-UITH, Dr Yusuf Muhammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin that people should also avoid contact with dead animals as much as possible.

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak of m-pox in parts of Africa, public health emergency of international concern.

At least 450 people died during an initial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the disease has since spread to areas of Central and East Africa, Pakistan and Sweden.

An infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and other animals, M-pox is caused by the Orthopoxvirus Monkeypox, a zoonotic virus in the genus Orthopoxvirus. Some of its symptoms are sore throat, itchy or painful rash, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease can spread through close contact such as touching, kissing or sex, as well as through contaminated materials like bed sheets, clothing and needles.

The ARD-UITH president explained that “m-pox is not entirely new, but at some point, new strains commonly appear, and in recent times, WHO sent a warning that the strain that is currently detected is a new one.

“The fear is that the antibody that humans have may not be able to protect against it like the strain that occurred before. This poses a significant threat to people, and everybody should be on the lookout.”

He described the disease as a viral disease related to the now-eradicated smallpox virus and advised Nigerians not to panic, but to report suspected cases to the nearest health agencies where proper investigation and contact tracing can be done.

“The public should not panic, but report cases to health agencies for contact tracing and proper investigation, so that at-risk individuals can also be quarantined and prevention measures taken,” he said.

He pointed out that the vaccine for smallpox was being shown to also work for m-pox, asking, however, “to what extent it will work on the new strain?.” He assured that the association was ready to deploy all measures, responses and preparedness during the COVID-19 to fight any eventual outbreak in the country.

He said “ARD from the national body and the UITH are observing the trend, preventive measures and advice from the scientific community, so that we appraise it and also contribute our quota to the body of knowledge.

“For now, there are no clearly reported cases in Nigeria. As far as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is concerned, the WHO has alerted all nations to be in the lookout for possible outbreak,”.

