There are indications that Senator Dino Melaye might be transferred to a hospital that is better equipped.

According to Punch, the lawmaker is currently recuperating at a police hospital in Abuja.

Melaye slumped on Friday after surrendering to security operatives who laid siege outside his residence.

“Sources told our correspondent that medical personnel were considering a cardiopulmonary test on the lawmaker following certain observations by his doctor.

“It was learnt that the doctor might recommend Melaye’s transfer to a better equipped medical facility for a more robust medical treatment,” Punch reports

Dino Melaye has also issued a statement through his media aide, Gideon Ayodele, saying that he was not among the lawmakers who booed President Buhari at the National Assembly.

The Senator said that he was absent from the chambers when the incident happened.

His media aide said that the Senator just wants to set the record straight following social media reports that he was the mastermind.

President Buhari was booed by some lawmakers while he was presenting the 2019 budget on December 19, 2018.

The presidency later blamed House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara and Senate President Bukola Saraki for the incident.