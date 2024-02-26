Doctor donates ultrasound machine to Katsina hospital that saved his life 46 years ago

The presentation was made to the management of the hospital in Malumfashi on his behalf by his childhood friend, Alhaji Tijjani Muhammed-Aminu, on Sunday.

The facility is now a maternal and child support hospital. Okunlola donated to the facility to save his life in 1978 when he was a student. Muhammed-Aminu recalled that Titus, an indigene of Osun was a student of Government Secondary School, Musawa in Katsina State in 1978, when he took ill.

“He was attacked by meningitis with high fever, vomiting, neck stiffness, severe and excruciating headache for few days and was rushed unconscious to the then nearby available hospital in Malumfashi for treatment, and he eventually survived.

“He only came to realise how he was close to dying when he got to medical school at the University.

“Let me quickly add that this is the beginning of our relationship because to whom much is given, it is sensible to say that much is expected from him.

“This hospital gave back his life when he was unconscious and literarily far gone for days, but the good people of this hospital those days nursed him back to health” he stated.

He explained that, on completion of the doctor’s secondary school education at Musawa, he left for Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and worked as a doctor for some years in Lagos before proceeding to America.

He added that the movement made him lose contact with the school and Malumfashi, but through social media, he was able to contact some of his schoolmates who remembered when he was ill and asked if the hospital still exists.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Abdukazeez Shehu, appreciated the medical doctor for giving back to the community. The CMD also promised to put the machine to good use in the hospital and the community in general.