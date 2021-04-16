Police arrest medical doctor, 7 officers for supplying military intelligence to bandits in Zamfara

The commissioner said that the doctor was arrested by men of the operation Puff Adder for allegedly supplying military kits to armed bandits, and after preliminary searching, ten pairs of military jungle boots, five sets of singers and military hand globes were recovered from him.

Dosara further explained that two of the seven, suspected to be security personnel, have on interrogation, voluntarily confessed to have been involved in sabotaging many military operations in the state.

He added that these suspects were, according to their confessions, engaged in sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms and other facilities to armed bandits across that state.

Another suspect was arrested in connection with conspiring with the bandits and supplying them with ammunition

Similarly, Dosara further revealed that another suspect from Sokoto was arrested by detectives for supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits.