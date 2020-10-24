Nigerian Disc Jockey DJ Switch has claimed that at least 15 persons died in the Lekki Tollgate gun attack on peaceful protesters on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Switch was among 100s of protesters that were shot at by security forces at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

The Federal Government and the Nigerian military have refused to acknowledge the attack and continue to deny their involvement.

There is also confusion over the number of persons that died in the attack as the government continues to downplay the incident as no corpse was found on scene according to the official report.

DJ Switch who captured most of the incident on her Instagram Live which had more than 160,000 watching at one time insists that at least 15 persons died that evening.

In a tearful Instagram video, she said at least 15 people were killed in the shootings and that she and other survivors took the victims’ bodies to the soldiers who took them away.

“Something I think about in hindsight that I wished we hadn’t done was that we carried dead bodies and dropped them at the feet of the soldiers when I asked their unit commander why they are killing us,” she said.

“I wished we didn’t do that because they ended up throwing the bodies into their vans.”

She also displayed spent bullets which she said she recovered from the scene of the shooting.