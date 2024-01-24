DJ Consequence - Sanwo-Olu’s aide mocks Ndume over comment on CBN, FAAN

Ndume while commenting on the matter during an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, had rejected the development.

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District argued that the relocation of the departments amounts to the relocation of the Federal Capital Territory back to Lagos.

Ndume believes some ‘Lagos Boys’ in the corridor of power are advising President Bola Tinubu wrongly, adding that the planned relocation of the departments would have political consequences.

The lawmaker said, “All these Lagos boys who are thinking that Lagos is Nigeria are just misinforming and advising the President wrongly.

“Those political cartels that are in the corridors of power are trying to misinform the President and we will tell the President. The President will take action.

“They are not doing any favour to my President because this will have political consequences.

“This is one of the mistakes and I’m sure Mr President will reverse it because it doesn’t work. You can’t have two capitals.”

Reacting to a video clip of Ndume’s comment shared on Twitter by Channels TV, Gawat mocked the lawmaker, trivialising his comment about the consequence of the president’s action.

Quote tweeting the video post, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s media aide said, “Rora DJ Consequence.”