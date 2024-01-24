ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DJ Consequence - Sanwo-Olu’s aide mocks Ndume over comment on CBN, FAAN

Bayo Wahab

Gawat mocked the lawmaker trivialising his comment about the consequence of the president’s action.

Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Ali Ndume.
Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Ali Ndume.

Recommended articles

Ndume while commenting on the matter during an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, had rejected the development.

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District argued that the relocation of the departments amounts to the relocation of the Federal Capital Territory back to Lagos.

Ndume believes some ‘Lagos Boys’ in the corridor of power are advising President Bola Tinubu wrongly, adding that the planned relocation of the departments would have political consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker said, “All these Lagos boys who are thinking that Lagos is Nigeria are just misinforming and advising the President wrongly.

“Those political cartels that are in the corridors of power are trying to misinform the President and we will tell the President. The President will take action.

“They are not doing any favour to my President because this will have political consequences.

“This is one of the mistakes and I’m sure Mr President will reverse it because it doesn’t work. You can’t have two capitals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to a video clip of Ndume’s comment shared on Twitter by Channels TV, Gawat mocked the lawmaker, trivialising his comment about the consequence of the president’s action.

Quote tweeting the video post, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s media aide said, “Rora DJ Consequence.”

‘Rora’ in Yoruba means take it easy.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

About 10 people still missing from Ibadan explosion, Bodija community cries out

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Late Chrisland student’s mother testifies before court

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

Kogi senator tackles Ndume over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN chief condemns Israel's rejection of 2-state solution in ending Gaza war

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Adeleke pledges support to NSCDC in combating crime in Osun

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

INEC not recruiting ad hoc staff for by-elections – Director

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Sabo Market as alternative to Oyingbo Market

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Youths should be engaged to drive nation’s economy - Governor Radda

Gov Makinde

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the scene of the Ibadan explosion on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. [Twitter:@oyostategovt]

We know company using building where Ibadan explosion started - Makinde

Scenes Of The Ibadan Explosion [Twitter:@nemanigeria]

Makinde calls for calm as death toll from Ibadan explosion rises to 3