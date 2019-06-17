Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Nigerian sprinter, Divine Oduduru, on his emergence as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Male Athlete of the Year in the United States of America.

The Governor who was excited that Oduduru also got nominated for the Bow man award, the highest award in the U.S for Collegiate Athletes, being the second Nigerian to receive such recognition after Blessing Okagbare, another Delta State indigene.

In a statement in Asaba, Okowa said Oduduru's nomination is sequel to his “superlative performance” this season in the U.S Collegiate Championships winning the 200m indoor title, the 100m and 200m outdoor titles in 9.86secs and 19.73secs respectively.

"Oduduru who was a student of West End College Asaba before he travelled to the U.S on scholarship at the Texas Tech University, Lubbock, was discovered at the annual Awoture Eleyae Junior Athletics Competition in Delta State,” Okowa said.

"I also wish to congratulate other Delta Athletes who have done well like Raymond Ekevwo, who led Florida Central University to break the NCAA 4×100m record and ran the second fastest time of 10.02secs behind Divine Oduduru in more than ten years. Another Deltan, Itsekiri Usheoritse, also ran the third fastest time of 10.07secs behind Oduduru and Ekevwo.

"We are grateful to God because they are part of the modest contributions of Delta State to Sports Development in Nigeria. It will be recalled that all of them including Ese Brume, Uruemu Odjesa, Favour Ofili, Princess Kara, Hannah Kemele and a host of others are products of our yearly Awoture Eleyae Junior Athletics Programme.”

Okowa notes that Oduduru “remains a shining light” for young athletes in Delta state and Nigeria as a whole.