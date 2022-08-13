RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Disregard strike threat by South-East faction, oil marketers tell Nigerians

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged Nigerians to disregard the threat by some marketers in the South-East zone of shutting down depots in Calabar, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

IPMAN (NewTelegraph)
IPMAN (NewTelegraph)

Umana denounced the purported threat of shutting down the depots due to alleged police harassment by some marketers in the zone.

He maintained that IPMAN members in the zone were not interested in causing further disruption in the supply of petroleum products following the challenges faced recently across the country.

Umana said: “The leadership issue of IPMAN has been settled by a Supreme Court judgement delivered in Abuja on Dec. 14, 2018.

“The judgment read by Justice Musa Muhammad in suit No. SC15/2015 recognised Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo and Alhaji Danladi Pasali as National President and Secretary of IPMAN respectively.”

According to him, acting on this judgment, the police has invited some persons in the Southeast claiming to be a faction of IPMAN for a meeting over the issue.

Umana said the move which was directed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the leadership tussle.

He said their failure to obey the judgment of the court prompted the intervention of the police based on the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami.

Umana enjoined IPMAN members to go about their respective businesses without any fear of intimidation.

He said the association would continue to support efforts of the Federal Government to ensure smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

