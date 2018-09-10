news

The Police Command in Imo has warned that it will arrest anybody breaking the law in compliance with the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Dasuki Galadanchi, issued the warning during a joint news conference by heads of security agencies in the state on Monday in Owerri.

Galadanchi urged the residents to disregard the order and added that police would not allow such order to stand in Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that IPOB recently announced Sept. 14 as a remembrance day for the Biafran heroes and gave a sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Police commissioner said security agencies would begin “a show of force” in the state on Tuesday to send a warning signal to the IPOB members.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu sacked as IPOB leader for 'diverting' over $30m

He noted that any aggrieved group in society should channel its grievances to the appropriate quarters through a legal procedure and not disrupt the activities of others.

“We are ready to stop the IPOB order; we will not tolerate it and I urged members of the public to go about their normal business.

“Police is there to ensure that maximum security is provided for members of the public,” he said.