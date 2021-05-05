Disregard invitation to submit CVs for appointment, SGF tells Nigerians

“The information circulating on the social media through emails, text messages, urging members of the public to submit their CVs at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the SFG’s office for appointments is false.

“The SGF has also observed with dismay, that such fraudsters have become so desperate to such an extent that they resort to sending fake advertisements for supply of some medical diagnostic equipment to his office,” he said.

Mustapha added that his office had neither advertised for the procurement of medical diagnostic equipment of any sort.