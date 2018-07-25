Orji Kalu's lawyer tells court to dismiss 39 counts charges by EFCC

news

Prof Awa Kalu (SAN), the lawyer to ex-Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu, has told the Federal High Court in to dismiss the 39 counts charges against his client by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Kalu's argument for dismissal of the case is coming barely eight days after the former governor was re-arraigned by the EFCC with an increase in the charges against him.

Kalu urged Justice Mohammed Idris to dismiss the entire 39 counts filed against the ex-governor saying that despite tendering several exhibits and calling a total of 19 witnesses, the EFCC failed to establish a prima facie case against his client.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged Justice Mohammed Idris to discharge the ex-governor and let him go.

EFCC insists there is a case against Kalu

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), contended that the charges against the former governor is valid.

Jacobs urged the court to dismiss the defendants’ no-case submissions, insisting that the prosecution had proven its allegations against them.

Jacobs urged Justice Idris to order the defendants to proceed to open their defence if they had any.

Jacobs further said Ude Udeogu, Director of Finance and Accounts under Kalu had, in his statements to the EFCC, clearly admitted “taking several millions of Naira, while he was Director of Finance and Accounts, on the instruction of the governor to lodge for the purchase of Okrika (fairly-used clothes) in Aba.”

“How can they now turn around and say this does not call for questioning?” Jacobs queried.

Justice Idris adjourned the matter till August 31, 2018 for ruling after listening to the defendants and the prosecutor.