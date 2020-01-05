The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gbolahan Lawal, made this known in Lagos on Sunday.

Lawal said in a statement that the exercise was a follow-up to the pre-festive state-wide disinfection and decontamination of major live bird markets across the state.

He said that the exercise was aimed at preventing the spread of avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases particularly since there was an increased demand for live birds during the festive period.

The commissioner noted that live bird markets were potential sources of the avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases.

He listed the markets where the exercise would take place as live bird markets in Mushin, Oshodi, Bolade, Olaleye, Bariga, Ketu, Mile 12; Tejuosho, Oyingbo, Jankara, Lagos Island, Pelewura, Lagos Island and Ajah.

“Others are, Oja Oba market, Agege; Abattoir 1 & 2 market, Agege; Isale Oja market, Agege; Idera New Garage market, Agege; Alayabiagba market; Alaba Suuru live bird market; Agboju market and Ojo Cantonment market.

“Alaba Rago market; Okokomaiko market; Ejina market Ikorodu; Sabo market, Ikorodu; and Odogunyan market,” he said.

Lawal, however, appealed for the cooperation of members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all other stakeholders in order to ensure the success of the exercise