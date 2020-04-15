Nigeria’s Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) says it’ll cost N120bn to provide free electricity for Nigerians for two-months.

The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan disclosed this on Sunrise, a programme on Channels Television on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The National Assembly had recently proposed two months of free electricity supply as a palliative for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigerian electricity consumers.

Discos had also announced its readiness to align with the government’s decision on the initiative, adding that the Federal Government would pay for the free energy to be supplied.

However, while speaking on the freebie on the show, Oduntan said it would cost the government N120bn to provide free electricity for two months.

“I think the cost of supplying electricity for two months will not be less than N120bn”, he said.

According to him, discussions on the free energy between the Federal Government and the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) have not been finalised.

He said, “We are aware of ongoing discussion, and we can not talk about what has not been concluded, approved or finally agreed upon”.

Oduntan also said there’s been a general improvement in electricity supply in Nigeria in the last three weeks.