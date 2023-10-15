ADVERTISEMENT
DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

News Agency Of Nigeria

JED in a statement issued by its Head, Corporation Communications, Dr Friday Elijah, on Saturday in Jos, described the incident as unfortunate.

“We express our deepest sympathies to families who have encountered losses as a result of this incident,” he said.

According to the JED official, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m., as a result of issues surrounding its high-tension wires in the area.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was a result of a high-tension line snap onto the low-tension lines which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

“The source feeder tripped off and inter-tripped the transmission end source from Makeri Transmission Station.

“We will continue to be monitoring the situation closely and communicate the facts of this regrettable incident,” he said.

He said that an evaluation of the root causes would be conducted and appropriate measures put in place to forestall future occurrences.

A resident of Kabong, Dung Bature, confirmed the incident and said that 10 persons have been reported killed as a result of the incident while the injured were taken to the hospital.

He added that some some shops around Sacred Heart Catholic Church were also gutted by fire among other damage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

