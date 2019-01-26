Buhari assented to the long-delayed Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, during the week.

The organisation hailed the development in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke on Friday in Abuja.

The statement noted that the new law would henceforth criminalise common discrimination against persons with disabilities in the country.

BMO paid tribute to the president and his administration for getting the law off the ground after its frustration by the Obasanjo and Jonathan governments.

It welcomed the special attention given to the welfare and well-being of the citizens who had endured the pains and neglect imposed on them by their conditions over the years.

The organisation expressed optimism that the law would create new employment opportunities for various professionals in the country, by virtue of the expectations from those who will implement its provisions.

It noted that the Act prohibits all forms of discrimination on grounds of disability and imposes fines of N1 million for corporate bodies and N100,000 or a term of six months imprisonment concurrently for individuals violating the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari has signed the bill prohibiting discrimination against persons with disability into law on Jan. 24.