Diri promises 1,000 affordable housing units, pipe-borne water across 8 LGAs

Diri also assured of the provision of pipe-borne water in Yenagoa, the state capital, and environs in his second term in office. The Bayelsa helmsman stated this on Tuesday in a state broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence and 28 years of the state’s creation.

He said his administration was committed to building a new Bayelsa where every citizen had access to quality education, affordable healthcare and economic opportunities to improve the general well-being of the people.

The governor, who noted that it was his first broadcast to the state since his inauguration for a second term, expressed gratitude to Bayelsa people for overwhelmingly re-electing him and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He expressed the commitment to pursue development issues as well as address environmental challenges like soot pollution, flooding, and oil spillage that had plagued the state.

His words: “We are filled with renewed optimism and a steadfast commitment to building a new Bayelsa. A Bayelsa where every citizen has access to quality education.

“Healthcare is affordable and reliable, economic opportunities abound, jobs are plentiful, businesses flourish and communities are empowered to achieve financial security and well-being,” he said.

He stated that in the past four years, his administration had made significant strides, particularly in peace and security, sports, education, healthcare, road infrastructure, human capacity building, empowerment and skills acquisition.

“These are all a testament to the power of unity, cooperation, and a shared vision for development,” he added.

He said his administration had embarked on key projects, which include building an iconic state secretariat to give Yenagoa a facelift as part of its urban renewal agenda.

Diri said to build a New Yenagoa City, several projects, such as the ongoing construction of Glory Drive Phase 3, new legislatures quarters, Commissioners’ quarters, affordable housing estates and a modern stadium, were being executed.

According to the governor, other signature projects include an independent power plant and the provision of pipe-borne water within Yenagoa and environs.

“1000 units of affordable housing across the eight local government areas as well as the construction of the Onuebum-Otuoke, Akaba-Okodi, Oxbow Lake-Agbura and the Toru-Ebeni-Okumbiri- Kabeama-Bolou-Orua roads,” he stated.

He saluted the efforts of past administrations in the state, noting that Bayelsa had come a long way since its creation on October 1, 1996. The sacrifices and aspirations of the state’s founding fathers paved the way for the development and progress of the state.

“The courage, strength and ingenuity of all of us have sustained the principles of development set out by our founding fathers.

“Furthermore, your resilience, determination, and faith in our Prosperity Government have been the driving force behind our progress.

“Let us in the words of our national anthem make a collective pledge that “though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand.

“Today, we celebrate two momentous milestones: Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary and Bayelsa’s 28th statehood anniversary.