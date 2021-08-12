Wisdom said that the project would be led in conjunction with Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD), an NGO.

He said that researchers, who would be part of the project, were drawn from the academia, media and related fields.

He said that the project, which would chronicle the legacies of Gambari, was with the aim of making it a resource portal of global relevance.

He said that a major step toward the commencement of the project was taken on Aug 6, with the signing of a substantive MoU between Strategic Facilitation International Ltd. and Savannah Centre.

“The Savannah Centre, founded by Gambari promotes research, advocacy training and policy analysis in the areas of conflict prevention, management."

Others are democracy and sustainable development in Nigeria, Africa and the world in general.

Wisdom said that the project would ensure the digitisation of the speeches, books and all Gambari’s intellectual works and the establishment of a state of the art e-library.

“This is as a resource pool for research and other purposes, and the portal will be linked to other global research centres with similar objectives,’’ he said.

Gambari is a renowned non-academic diplomat, who has held several positions in the UN including the President of UNICEF.