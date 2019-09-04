Senator Dino Melaye has lost the governorship ticket of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State.

The party conducted its primary election on Wednesday, September for 2019, at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.

The Senator was also said to have sustained injury after gunmen reportedly invaded the venue of the election, while sorting and counting was ongoing.

According to TheCable, one of the delegates was killed, while some aspirants, including Melaye, sustained injuries.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmad Fintiri, who was the Chairman of the electoral committee, was reported to have been whisked away by his security detail, when the gunmen invaded the stadium.

After a while, Fintiri reportedly called the 13 aspirants and it was agreed that sorting and counting of the election should continue.

At the end of the counting, Musa Wada defeated other aspirants with 748 votes.

Abubakar Ibrahim, son of a former governor of the state, secured 710 votes, while Idris Wada, immediate former governor of the state came third with 340 votes.

Senator Dino Melaye came fourth with 70 votes.

You'll recall that the Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal recently sacked Dino Melaye as the representative of the Kogi West senatorial district in the Senate.

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel, led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, ordered for a fresh election to be conducted in the senatorial district.

Immediately after the ruling, Melaye announced that he'll challenge the tribunal's decision at the Appeal Court. He described the ruling as a travesty and miscarriage of justice.