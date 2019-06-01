Senator Dino Melaye has joined the governorship race in Kogi State.

According to Punch, the senator representing Kogi West signified his intention on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at a meeting of the leaders of the People’s Democratic Party.

The Senator’s media aide, Gideon Ayodele while confirming the development to Punch on the telephone said the senator responded to the call from party leaders asking anyone interested in contesting to signify intention within two weeks.

He said, “At this point, Senator Dino Melaye stood up and informed the meeting of his intention to join the race to Lugard House, the seat of Kogi state government come November.”

Although the party leaders threw the door open for anyone from Kogi West zone to signify their interest within two weeks, so far, Dino is the only candidate from the zone who has shown interest in the guber race.