Dino Melaye absent at court trial again after kidnap claim

Senator Dino Melaye was again absent at the court proceedings for his trial over alleged gun running two weeks after he claimed to have been kidnapped.

The Kogi west representative at the Senate failed to appear at the magistrate court in Lokoja, Kogi state, on Thursday, August 9, 2018 - hence, making it second time in a row.

Melaye was also absent at the first court sitting of the trial when he was announced kidnapped by his brother and corroborated by his colleague in the Senate, Senator Ben Bruce.

The judge had adjourned the court proceedings to Thursday, August 9, 2018 following the announcement.

Melaye's absence is as a result of his health status - Lawyer

Senator Melaye’s lawyer, Yemi Mohammed, sighted health reasons as the cause of the lawmaker's absence at the court proceedings.

Mohammed also showed a medical report as evidence to support his claim in the court.

Meanwhile, Kabir Seidu, and Nuhu Salihu, the two other accused charged alongside Senator Melaye were present at the court proceedings.

Judge adjourns Melaye's case till September 20

Presiding Judge of the Magistrate court, Sulyman Abdalah, adjourned the trial till September 20, 2018.

Judge Abdalah announced the adjournment when Theophilus Oteme, officer in charge of police prosecution, accepted the Melaye counsel’s claim.

However, Judge Abdalah adjourned hearing of the bail applications filed by the two other accused till August 21, 2018.

Melaye missed court trial due to 'attack'

Senator Melaye failed to appear for the commencement of his criminal trial at the Senior Magistrate's Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Thursday, July 26.

The lawmaker faces charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, political thuggery and other violent crimes in Kogi state.

During Thursday's hearing, his legal representative, Yemi Mohammed, told the court that the whereabouts of the lawmaker was unknown after he was attacked on his way to Lokoja.