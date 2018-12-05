Pulse.ng logo
Dino gave false information to implicating me, witness tells court

Dino gave false information to police implicating me in criminal activities, witness says

Melaye , the Senator representing Kogi West, is charged with two counts bordering on giving false information to the police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Dino Melaye play Dino gave false information to police implicating me in criminal activities, witness says (Instagram/dinomelaye)

Mr Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, on Wednesday alleged that Dino Melaye,  gave false information to the police implicating him in criminal activities.

Testifying in the case before Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, Onoja said Dino also told the police that he was the mastermind of an assassination attempt on him.

Onoja being ed in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Mr Shuaibu Labaran, said: “I got to know about the allegations against me in a publication in an online medium, Sahara Reporters, by my personal assistant.

"The defendant accused me of criminal activities, including gunrunning, assassination attempt and orchestrating a  grand plan to bring the government I serve to its knees.”

While being cross-examined by Mr Olusegun Jolaawo, counsel for Melaye, Onoja said that he only heard of an alleged attempt on Melaye in his village in Ijumu Local Government  Area of Kogi.

“The defendant alleged that those who went to kill him were chanting Sai Edward," said Taofik.

After testifying, Jolaawo prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the defence obtain some public documents to confront the witness.

The Judge, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck, ordered the defence to get all necessary documents ready and adjourned the matter until Jan.14 and Jan. 28 for continuation of hearing.

NAN reports that in count one, the senator, was alleged to sometime in April 2017, deliberately given false information to the Police to frame Gov. Bello’s Chief of Staff.

He alleged that Onoja was the mastermind of the assassination attempt on him.

In the second count, Melaye was alleged to have given false statement of facts in a telephone conversation with Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of sections 140 and 393 of the Penal Code.

