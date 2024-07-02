ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Diezani’s estranged husband wants court to stop her from using his name

Bayo Wahab

Madueke married Diezani in 1999 under the Marriage Act.

Diezani Alison-Madueke and her estranged husband, Admiral Alison Madueke.
Diezani Alison-Madueke and her estranged husband, Admiral Alison Madueke.

Recommended articles

Madueke also asked the Lagos High Court to order Diezani to stop using his name and revert to her maiden name, Agama.

This according to ThePunch was contained in Madueke’s petition for jactitation of marriage (declaration that a marital union has ended).

The former Chief of Naval Staff said since they are no longer married to each other, Diezani’s continued use of his first and surname is damaging to his reputation, which according to him could lead to unintended consequences such as mistaken identity due to the heavy corruption allegations against her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madueke, who served as a former military governor of Anambra and Imo states, married Diezani in 1999 under the Marriage Act.

According to him, Diezani had previously filed for divorce at the Nasarawa State High Court in Mararaba Gurku in November 2021.

He said even though he did not oppose the suit, Diezani continued to use his name despite the formal dissolution of their marriage.

The Maduekes when the going was good. [Daily Trust]
The Maduekes when the going was good. [Daily Trust] Pulse Nigeria

The petition reads, “On the 13th day of April 2022, judgment was delivered in Suit No. NSD/MG345/2021 by Hon. Justice A.A. Ozegya dissolving the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent on the ground that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The said dissolution of marriage has now become absolute by the operation of law.

“Even though the marriage has been dissolved and is now legally finalised, the respondent continues to use the petitioner’s first name (Alison) and surname (Madueke) as her own without any justification or consent from the petitioner.

“It is now more than two years that the respondent continues to use the name of the petitioner to his embarrassment.”

He disclosed that in December 2023, he directed his legal representatives to serve Diezani a formal request to stop using his name but the ex-minister ignored the request and continued to use it.

The petition further read, “The respondent has continued to hold out herself as the wife of the petitioner even when the marriage has been dissolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The respondent is undergoing criminal trials in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The charge in Nigeria is Suit No. FUC/ABI/CR/208/2010.

“The respondent faces public allegations of corruption and financial misconduct, for which trials are ongoing for both.

“The persistent portrayal of the respondent as the spouse of the petitioner is creating embarrassment, a misleading impression, and tarnishing the reputation, integrity, and public image of the petitioner.

“The respondent’s continued use of the petitioner’s first and surname falsely suggests to the public a continuing relationship between the parties though same has since legally ended.

“The respondent’s continued use of the petitioner’s first and family names poses a significant risk of legal and financial harm to the petitioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, sought the intervention of the court to prevent the former minister of petroleum from further using his first name and surname to safeguard his image, personality, and reputation.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

TCN suspends planned power outage in Ondo, Ekiti for 2 months

TCN suspends planned power outage in Ondo, Ekiti for 2 months

Ex-Senate President recounts rejecting ₦250m bribe for Obasanjo's 3rd term bid

Ex-Senate President recounts rejecting ₦250m bribe for Obasanjo's 3rd term bid

The fate of Gwoza attack terrorists will be violent - DHQ

The fate of Gwoza attack terrorists will be violent - DHQ

NAFDAC closes 100 shops for selling fake alcohol, charges 4 traders to court

NAFDAC closes 100 shops for selling fake alcohol, charges 4 traders to court

APC gathers 500 clerics to pray for Matawalle's success as Minister of Defence

APC gathers 500 clerics to pray for Matawalle's success as Minister of Defence

PHOTOS: Did Rochas Okorocha’s Unity House mansion just collapse in Abuja?

PHOTOS: Did Rochas Okorocha’s Unity House mansion just collapse in Abuja?

Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

Is Kwankwaso planning a move against Tinubu amid Kano Emirate dispute?

Diezani’s estranged husband wants court to stop her from using his name

Diezani’s estranged husband wants court to stop her from using his name

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks [Channels Television]

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to comply with regulations (Asabametro)

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse charge struck out after settlement terms [Daily Post Nigeria]

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

IPMAN Adamawa/Taraba vows to continue strike as petrol hits ₦2,000 per litre

IPMAN Adamawa/Taraba vows to continue strike as petrol hits ₦2,000 per litre