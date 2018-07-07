Pulse.ng logo
This is coming after a report stated that the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun reportedly forged her NYSC exemption certificate.

  Published:
Reno Omokri, former news media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, might have insinuated that President Buhari’s children, Zahra and Yusuf did enroll in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Omokri said “Why focus only on @HMKemiAdeosun alone? Did Zahra Buhari do her mandatory NYSC before being married off? Has power bike riding Yusuf Buhari served as a youth corper? Is NYSC, under Buhari, meant for the masses alone? It is a question Nigeria must answer with their votes in 2019.”

 

This is coming on the heels of a report by Premium Times that said the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun reportedly forged her NYSC exemption certificate.

According to the report, “Adeosun’s official credentials show that she parades a purported NYSC exemption certificate, which was issued in September 2009, granting her exemption from the mandatory service on account of age.

“Meanwhile, Adeosun qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1994.”

NYSC

The National Youths Service scheme is compulsory for all Nigerian graduates from universities or equivalent institutions, who are below 30 years.

According to Section 13 of the NYSC Act, eligible Nigerians who skipped the service are liable to be sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and/or N2,000 fine.

Also, sub-section 3, stipulates a three-year jail term or an option of N5,000 fine for anyone who contravenes the provision of the law.

ALSO READ: SEC boss sacked for disobeying Kemi Adeosun's orders

Giving false information or obtaining the agency’s certificate illegally is criminal with a jail sentence of up to three-years, according to sub-section 4.

PDP wants Adeosun sacked

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to sack the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun following reports that she forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

The PDP also warned President Buhari not to shield Adeosun from the law.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

