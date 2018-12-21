Dickson said at the resention that the budget that would help in the completion of all ongoing projects as well as ensure payment of remaining salary arrears of workers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget is lower than the 2018 figure of N316 billion.

Giving the breakdown of the budget, tagged “Budget of Completion” the governor said it is made N47.1 billion capital expenditure and N228.7 billion recurrent expenditure.

He said that the budget would be funded through Internal Generated Revenue (IGR), Value Added Tax (VAT) and federal allocation.

The Speaker, Mr Konbowei Benson, promised proper scrutiny and speedy passage of the budget to help government fast track its developmental projects.