RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned against wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for electioneering campaign posters by some politicians and other unauthorised persons.

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters. (WithinNigeria)
Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters. (WithinNigeria)

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, gave the warning in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Maigida said that the campaign posters of some governors, dressed in military camouflage uniforms, were displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states.

He said the act was manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians wear military uniforms during military training exercises.

According to him, it is necessary to restate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, will not want to be dragged into any form of political bias.

“Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth.

“Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution,” he warned.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Defence Headquarters warns politicians against use of military uniform for posters

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

Sanwo-Olu receives report on what caused Ikoyi building collapse that killed 45

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

2023: APC Caretaker Committee reconciles Gov Yahaya and predecessor, Goje

Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee to implement report

Ikoyi building collapse: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee to implement report

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge