The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the feat was achieved in an air interdiction mission executed on April 16 as part of ongoing operations to destroy the terrorists’ capabilities before they can be brought to bear against land forces and other targets.

He said that the air strike was conducted after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that makeshift structures, hidden under the dense vegetation of the area, were being used by the terrorists to store their logistics as well as house their fighters.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the hideout, leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“Post-strike battle damage assessment showed the logistics facility engulfed in flames.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation,” he said.