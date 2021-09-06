RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DG charges corps members to use NYSC to build Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The DG wants corps members to be active in all camp activities.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim [Guardian]
Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme, has charged the 2021, Batch 'B', Stream 2 corps members to take advantage of the various NYSC platforms to build themselves and the nation.

The DG stated this on Monday in a virtual address to all the corps members and camp officials nationwide.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, of the NYSC, and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Ibrahim urged the corps members to acquire any of the skills from the numerous skills taught in the camps and during the service year.

He said, "As some of you might have been following the NYSC Half-Hour programme on TV, many ex-corps members who acquired skills got soft loans through the scheme, established businesses across the country and are now employers of labour.

"This rare opportunity is coming amidst the lack of white-collar jobs and so should not be taken for granted."

Ibrahim further advised the corps members to be active in all camp activities, observe COVID-19 protocols, shun unnecessary and unauthorised journeys.

"You should aspire to build the nation as no one will build our country for us and the youth have the intellectual prowess and physical abilities to turn things around.

"I am imploring you to be dedicated, honest, law abiding and productive during the service," the statement further quoted the DG as saying.

