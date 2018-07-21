Pulse.ng logo
Despite killings, Nigeria is not at war – Lai Mohammed

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, assures Nigerians abroad that the country is not at war despite the herdsmen-farmers' clashes.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says despite the killings resulting from clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country, Nigeria is not at war.

The Minister stated this while addressing staff of the Nigerian Embassy to the United States in Washington, DC on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Mohammed who urged Nigerians in the diaspora to depend on only credible media outlets for news about happenings in the country cautioned them against relying on posts via the social media.

“Most of what emanate from social media about the situation in Nigeria is fake news,” the minister declared.

''Despite such crises as the farmers-herders clashes and communal conflicts, Nigerians - for the most part - are living together harmoniously. Nigeria is not at war,'' stated said.

Mohammed said the tempo of the killings arising from the farmers-herders crisis is going down, and that the government is committed to ending the incessant clashes once and for all.

ALSO READ: Fake news, hate speech is time bomb in multi-ethnic, religious Nigeria - Minister

The minister was received by the Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Sylvanus Nsofor.

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to ending the killings in the country.

Adesina who was speaking on ChannelsTV advised indigenes to cede their lands for the establishment of cattle colonies rather than get killed.

