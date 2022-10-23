Despite hostility, PDP congratulates Wike on infrastructure delivery award

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred Wike with award at the Nigeria Excellence in Public Service Award ceremony in recognition of his exceptional accomplishments in infrastructure delivery.

Ologunagba stated that the national award on the outstanding PDP governor was an admission of his exceptional development strides in Rivers.

“Gov. Wike, as a committed member of the PDP has been executing legacy projects alongside other governors elected on the platform of our party in line with the policies and programmes of the PDP.

“PDP governors are outstanding in turning their states into `Oases of Development’ through delivery of landmark people-oriented infrastructural projects,’’ he stated.

Ologunagba applauded Gov. Wike and urged him to regard the award as a call to do more in the service of Nigeria and that of humanity.