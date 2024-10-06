ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abu-Obe stated that the Federal Government had initiated evacuation procedures due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG [Twitter/@NCDCgov]
Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

Recommended articles

Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, the ministry’s spokesperson, disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday.

He said approximately 2,000 Nigerian citizens reside in Lebanon, although most have not expressed willingness to return home despite persuasion from the mission.

Abu-Obe stated that the Federal Government had initiated evacuation procedures due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration prioritises the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens, and emergency protocols have been activated to ensure their swift and safe evacuation.

“The ministry is collaborating with relevant agencies, including the Presidency, National Emergency Management Agency, and Nigerian Immigration Service, to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

“The Nigerian Embassy in Beirut has issued advisories urging citizens to stay indoors and follow local authorities’ instructions.”

Abu-Obe appealed to unregistered citizens to contact the embassy via email (info@mfa.gov.ng) and warned against resisting evacuation due to the escalating conflict.

He commended the Nigerian community’s understanding and assured continued government monitoring of the situation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

Wonders in Chosen Ministries are genuine - Founder insists

APC steals 1 LG as PDP wins 30 chairmanship seats in Akwa Ibom elections

APC steals 1 LG as PDP wins 30 chairmanship seats in Akwa Ibom elections

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria sees alarming 220% spike in suspected cases

Cholera outbreak in Nigeria sees alarming 220% spike in suspected cases

80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau

80 houses, farmlands destroyed as flood ravages Langtang South LG in Plateau

Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG

Despite escalating war, Nigerians in Lebanon don't want to return home - FG

Fubara gets the last laugh, swears in 23 newly elected Rivers LG chairmen

Fubara gets the last laugh, swears in 23 newly elected Rivers LG chairmen

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls

Gov Yusuf decries corruption potential in Kano LGs, threatens sanctions

Gov Yusuf decries corruption potential in Kano LGs, threatens sanctions

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

Tinubu has increased crude oil output to 1.7m bpd, we can achieve 3m – NNPCL

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Make sure Nigeria remains giant of Africa - Tinubu tells Armed Forces

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Nigerian Army Troops

Army troops eliminates 8 terrorists, rescues 40 hostages, seizes weapons