The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the accusation at a New Year media briefing he addressed in Lagos

He stressed that while the security agencies continued to battle bandits and terrorists, the ICC and some international human rights organisations, especially Amnesty International, had constituted themselves into another ‘fighting force’ against the country.

Mohammed explained that while security forces were fending off attacks on many fronts, the organisations were constantly harassing and threatening them with investigation and possible prosecution over alleged crimes against humanity and other war crimes.

He said a section of the local media had also been parroting the organisations without weighing the impact of their constant threats on the security of the nation.

“The Federal Government frowns at this unbridled attempt to demoralise our security men and women as they confront the onslaught from bandits and terrorists.

“Nigeria did not join the ICC so it can become a pawn on the court’s chessboard.

“It beggars belief to see that a nation fighting an existential war against bandits and terrorists is constantly being held down by an international body which it willingly joined.

“Nigeria is a sovereign state and will not surrender its sovereignty to any organisation.

“ICC, Amnesty International and their cohorts should desist from threatening our troops and putting the security of our country in jeopardy,’’ he said.

The minister said it was sad that the organisations mostly rely on fake news and disinformation to reach their conclusions.

He recalled the EndSARS protest and the report by Cable News Network (CNN) of a massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“As it turned out, it was a massacre without bodies and we called CNN out and petitioned the otherwise respected global news network.

“Though they acknowledged receipt of our petition, we have yet to hear from them on what actions they intend to take to prevent a recurrence of the fake news they peddled about Nigeria.

“I can assure you, gentlemen, that the matter is far from over,’’ he said.

Mohammed noted that in spite of the threats by the organisations, the country had made tremendous progress in tackling bandits and Boko Haram terrorists.