Desist from illegal movement out of Nigeria – FG

He expressed concern over the rate at which some Nigerians were moving out of the country to the extent of renouncing their citizenship even through illegal means.

He said that such act could also lead to avoidable deaths and missing of some citizens as noted across the nation.

“Protecting citizens' right is part of what we are saddled with; we handle marriages and we handle citizenship issues; people trying to get citizenship into Nigeria, people who want special immigrant status.

“People who want to work in Nigeria – they need permission from us in area such as expatriate quota, resident permit and work permit all that are within the power of the ministry.

“Unfortunately, once in a while some Nigerians want to renounce their citizenship and we don’t want them to do that, except through constitutional rights of such movement, “ he advised.

He, therefore, admonished Nigerians not to use the present circumstances faced by the country as an excuse to move out of the country illegally but through proper manner.

However, receiving the SERVICOM’s SCER reports, Belgore reiterated the ministry's determination to collaborate with SERVICOM for quality service delivery to Nigerians, ensuring that Nigerians were well served across all the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

In her presentation, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli said that the overall objectives of SERVICOM`s SCER was to ensure citizens focus-service delivery in MDAs to identify gaps and make recommendation to the ministry to improve on those gaps.

“Interaction with customers reveal that Federal Marriage Registry is not established in all states of the federation and this has caused a lot of inconveniences for the intending couples and those who stand as their witnesses.

“The Ministry of Interior should intensify its efforts to create at least one marriage registry in all the states to ease the problems of intending couple having to travel far to submit print-out of their applications.