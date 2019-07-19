The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Idris Wase has reiterated the commitment of the 9th Assembly towards ensuring that it represents the will of the Nigerian people.

Wase said this when he received a delegation of Buhari/Osinbajo Social Media Supporters led by the Convener, Ms Blessing Chenta in Abuja.

He said that the resolve by the 9th Assembly to ensure that it truly represents the people is in line with legislative reforms recently announced by its leadership.

“It is the people’s votes that got us here and the votes were not cast by unidentified beings.

“This is a new assembly; there is focus on Nigeria and Nigerians. Our dealings, from the beginning to the end, would be on how we are going to improve our country.

“As a parliament, we will collaborate with the Executive to ensure Nigeria moves forward,” he said.

Wase further reiterated the commitment of the legislature to support President Muhammadu Buhari for posterity sake.

He said that there is also the political will by the National Assembly to ensure that laws were made in the interest of the country and the people.

“One of the good bills we passed (yesterday) has been lying in the National Assembly for the past five years. It is on fighting corruption.

“The international community has given a standard to say we could not repatriate our money without having that law passed, but because there was no strong political will to fight corruption, the bill remained dormant.

“We have passed the bill because we believe the country must come first before any other interest,” Wase added.

He also expressed the support of House to the Buhari/Osinbajo Social Media Supporters, adding that it would support the group “within the ambit of the law”.

“We will do only those things that support the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr Babatunde Adejuwon, the Editor-in-Chief said the group is ready to be “partners in progress with the Buhari-led administration”.

Adejuwon urged the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that it make available information that would drive good governance in the country.

“As a group, we enjoin the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that experiences of the past form the template for the future,” he said.