Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ex deputy Senate president's son joins race for House of Reps seat

2019 Elections Ex deputy Senate president's son joins race for House of Reps seat

Mantu, a 32-year-old lawyer, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shortly after meeting with the Plateau state working committee of the PDP, said that he was motivated by “an innate desire to serve humanity’’.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Ex deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu (tvcnews)

Dr. Umar Mantu, son of former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu, on Tuesday in Jos declared interest in contesting the Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency seat.

Mantu, a 32-year-old lawyer, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shortly after meeting with the Plateau state working committee of the PDP, said that he was motivated by “an innate desire to serve humanity’’.

He decried the dearth of basic facilities in his constituency and promised to seek projects that would improve living standards.

“I feel particularly perturbed at the poor quality of healthcare in my constituency. There are no good hospitals and the schools are in bad shape.

“The youths are energetic and ready to work. They are educated and ambitious, but they have no opportunities.

“The area is generally rural and the people are agrarian, but even basic fertilizer is lacking, making it difficult for the farmers to go beyond basic subsistence farming.

“What I intend to do is to look at these potentialities and work out ways to explore them toward a better life for my people,’’ he said.

On the persistent violence in Plateau, Mantu blamed that on the massive indolence among youths, saying that hands usually available for such evil would be reduced if there were jobs for the youths.

Mantu also emphasized the need for more education to enlighten people on the need for peaceful co-existence, pointing out that development would always elude the state if the chaos continued.

The aspirant also promised to work toward promoting mutual respect among the residents of Plateau.

“There must be mutual respect along ethnic, tribal and religious lines; once there is mutual respect, there will be mutual confidence and mutual trust,’’ he said.

Mantu expressed confidence that he would pick the PDP ticket and win the general elections because he was representing the youths, who constituted a bulk of the voters in his constituency.

NAN reports that Mantu will slug it out with the incumbent, Rep. Solomon Maren, for the PDP ticket.

Also in the race is former North-Central Zonal Director of the FRCN, Mr Sylvanus Namang,  as well as Mr Danlami Jenka, a former director with the Bureau for Public Enterprises.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Boko Haram Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists...bullet

Related Articles

Timi Frank Reject APC in 2019 - Ex-spokesman advises Nigerians
Amaechi Why Minister is unhappy with work on Lagos-Ibadan rail
2019 Elections INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners of over 10m uncollected PVCs
Nyesom Wike Rivers Governor says he will seek re-election in 2019
2019 Polls People living with disabilities want special considerations on elections days
Saraki Security agencies have been assigned to arrest Senate President – Timi Frank
Nigerian News Roundup 'Lifeless' Buhari, 'President' Saraki, and other top stories of the week
2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by declaring for President
Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate N200 each so he can buy nomination forms
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor picks PDP’s nomination form

Local

Police raid chief Edwin Clark's Abuja home
Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja home
No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Boko Haram No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Hameed Ibrahim
Revenue Generation Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
A cache of ammunitions recovered form armed robbers (Illustration).
In Enugu Police recover 165 arms, arrest 1,874 persons in 6 months