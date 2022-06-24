RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Deputy Senate President rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC’s governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has rewarded brave tanker driver, Ejiro Otarigho, with a personal donation of N1 million.

FRSC awards heroic tanker driver for averting road crash. [Twitter:@JonalistIsrael]
FRSC awards heroic tanker driver for averting road crash. [Twitter:@JonalistIsrael]

On June 10, Otarigho averted monumental disaster when he drove his burning petrol tanker away from a densely-populated area in Agbarho, Delta, to the riverside.

Recommended articles

His action saved hundreds of lives and property worth billions of Naira.

Applauding the tanker driver, Omo-Agege said his courageous action saved his constituents and averted a national catastrophe and mourning.

Responding, Otarigho thanked Omo-Agege for his kind donation, even as he used the opportunity to debunk media reports that he was not interested in a national honour but in a new tanker.

“I look forward to coming to Abuja for the national honour recommended for me to the president by the Senate. I thank Sen. Omo-Agege again for moving the motion,’’ Otarigho said.

These were made known in Abuja on Friday in a statement issued by Mr Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation.

Last week, the Senate recommended Otarigho to President Muhammadu Buhari for a national honour.

This followed a motion moved by Sen. Omo-Agege, co-sponsored by Sen. James Manager (PDP- Delta) and Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi (APC-Delta North).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Board secures accomodation for 2,264 Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Board secures accomodation for 2,264 Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Deputy Senate President rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m

Deputy Senate President rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m

NDLEA arrests 99 suspects, seizes 7,889kg drugs in Ogun

NDLEA arrests 99 suspects, seizes 7,889kg drugs in Ogun

Gov Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau

Gov Lalong declares work free days for PVC registration in Plateau

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill inspector

Gunmen attack Kogi police station, kill inspector

Nigerian government cuts-down civil servants to 720,000

Nigerian government cuts-down civil servants to 720,000

Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Organ harvesting: Peter Obi prays for the Ekweremadu family

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Supreme court dismisses Buhari’s suit against National Assembly

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Ekweremadu, wife detained in UK over ‘child organ harvesting plot’

UK police detain Ekweremadu, wife over ‘child organ harvesting plot’. (Metro)

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil