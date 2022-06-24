Deputy Senate President rewards heroic tanker driver with N1m

His action saved hundreds of lives and property worth billions of Naira.

Applauding the tanker driver, Omo-Agege said his courageous action saved his constituents and averted a national catastrophe and mourning.

Responding, Otarigho thanked Omo-Agege for his kind donation, even as he used the opportunity to debunk media reports that he was not interested in a national honour but in a new tanker.

“I look forward to coming to Abuja for the national honour recommended for me to the president by the Senate. I thank Sen. Omo-Agege again for moving the motion,’’ Otarigho said.

These were made known in Abuja on Friday in a statement issued by Mr Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation.

Last week, the Senate recommended Otarigho to President Muhammadu Buhari for a national honour.