Deposed Emir, Bayero sends Sallah greetings to Kano Gov, Tinubu

In a broadcast delivered at the Nasarawa mini palace on Saturday, the Emir also announced the cancellation of durbar ceremonies to avoid the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The cancellation of durbar activities follows security recommendations to maintain peace in the state”, he explained.

Bayero in his message emphasised the importance of sacrifice and prayer during Eid, expressing hopes for Tinubu and Yusuf to continue delivering democracy dividends, protect lives and properties, and seek strength and courage from God.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the head of Dawaki, Aminu Dan'Agundi, announced that the Emir will observe Eid prayer at the Nassarawa mini palace on Sunday at 8.00 am.

He commended the public for their continuous prayers for peaceful coexistence in Kano and the nation at large.