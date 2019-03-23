Amin gave the task after the NAF personnel which comprised officers, airmen and airwomen, completed a 10-Kilometre Quarterly Route March within the Enugu metropolis on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had directed that the 10-kilometre Quarterly Route March was compulsory for all serving NAF personnel.

Amin, who was represented by Group Captain Ezekiel Joseph, in-charge of the Commands Logistics, said it was only a physically fit personnel that can fight and be ready for deployment at any time.

The AOC said the exercise would help improve wellbeing and agility of personnel in discharging their duties and assignments.

It will help to keep troops of the command in a fit and healthy condition.

Professionally, it promotes comradeship among the personnel and re-emphasises the need to work and move together as one always, in every duty and assignment.

The exercise also helps to improve the morale of the personnel as the very strong supports others to ensure that everybody keep moving and no personnel is left behind.

The 10-kilometre quarterly route march is a tradition that had been enshrined in NAF by the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar, to get NAF troops fit and ready for deployment locally and internationally, he said.

ALSO READ: Tribunal declares PDP’s Ademola Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election, sacks APC's Oyetola

Amin, however, urged the personnel to actively participate in NAFs Wednesday sports activities to further keep fit and interact with their colleagues.

The NAF personnel marched through the stretch of Enugu-Onitsha Road and Enugu-Abakaliki Road within Enugu metropolis for about two hours.