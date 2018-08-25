Pulse.ng logo
Demolition of Ayefele's Music House not about politics - Gov Ajimobi

Yinka Ayefele Gov Ajimobi says Music House demolition about rule of law

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi has said that the demolition of musician, Yinka Ayefele’s Music House is not about politics but about the rule of law.

Ajimobi also said that Ayefele would have come to speak with the government to iron out the areas of conflict.

According to Channels TV, the Oyo state government has also set up a committee to work towards resolving the issue.

ALSO READ: Ajimobi sets up committee on demolition of Ayefele's Music House

NLC demands compensation

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on Governor Abiola Ajimobi to compensate Ayefele.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba also described the demolition as a shame, according to Punch.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has also condemned the demolition of Yinka Ayefele’s Music House, which houses Fresh FM.

Governor Ajimobi had earlier said that the demolition of Ayefele's building was simply a matter of preventing someone from breaking the law.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

