Oyo Governor, Abiola Ajimobi has said that the demolition of musician, Yinka Ayefele’s Music House is not about politics but about the rule of law.

Ajimobi also said that Ayefele would have come to speak with the government to iron out the areas of conflict.

According to Channels TV, the Oyo state government has also set up a committee to work towards resolving the issue.

NLC demands compensation

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on Governor Abiola Ajimobi to compensate Ayefele.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba also described the demolition as a shame, according to Punch.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has also condemned the demolition of Yinka Ayefele’s Music House, which houses Fresh FM.