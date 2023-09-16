Democracy that breeds insecurity must be abandoned - Obasanjo

The retired military general said this while attending the commissioning of some internal road projects and the inauguration of the Iseyin Campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Oyo State on Friday, September 15, 2023.

According to Obasanjo, any democracy built on unemployment and poverty is a failure.

“Democracy that nurtures a lack of peace and security must be thrown overboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Democracy dividends must involve peace, security, stability, prosperity, wealth creation, employment and the wholesomeness of the society,” said the former President.

Obasanjo also warned that a true democratic system requires considerable effort, emphasising that democracy is nothing without work.

“Democracy that nurtures poverty is abortion. Democracy that nurtures unemployment is a failure.

“That’s when democracy would continue to survive and people will feel that yes, democracy is a worthwhile system of government that must be embraced,” he added.

He also expressed his delight over Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to choose him to be part of the success that he is achieving in Oyo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former president also caused mild drama at the event when he ordered traditional rulers to stand up and greet the elected officials present.

Speaking in Yoruba, Obasanjo stated that despite the status of the traditional rulers, they needed to respect elders and those in positions of power.