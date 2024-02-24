Democracy is just a political framework, Tinubu on Niger, Mali, others' issue

He said this at the Extraordinary session of the Authority of Heads of States and Government on the Political, Peace and Security in the ECOWAS region in Abuja on Saturday.

Tinubu said the complexities of the issues facing the body necessitated a comprehensive and collaborative approach.

He stressed the importance of engaging in constructive dialogue, prudent judgment and unity toward sustainable peace, security and political stability in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I am confident that through our collective efforts and determination, we will navigate the challenges before us and chart a course toward a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa.

”Your presence today demonstrated your unflinching commitment to the sustenance of regional integration with all its ingredients for the promotion of good governance, peace, security, stability and socio-economic development.

”Once more, we are gathered here to address pressing developments in our sub-region surrounding peace and security as well as the political situations in the Republics of Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali.

”We must approach these issues with a sense of unity and commitment to the well-being of our people,” he said.

The President said the challenges warrant concerted efforts and a deep sense of history to ensure the spirit of shared vision, solidarity and collective responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in spite of the region’s challenges, he was buoyed by the spirit of collective resolve that defined the ECOWAS community.

”In the course of this summit, therefore, we will receive a Memorandum from the ECOWAS Commission President on the peace, security and political situation in the region.

”The memorandum will give us an update on the current situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Niger.

”Our decisions must be guided by our commitment to safeguarding the constitutional order, upholding democratic principles, and promoting the social and economic well-being of the citizens of the aforementioned countries.”

He called for constructive deliberations to examine the actions taken by these countries and ensure that the citizens were not denied the benefits derived from regional integration initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Let me underscore that these challenges, though daunting, present an opportunity for ECOWAS to reaffirm its commitment to the vision of our founding fathers and the principles underpinning our commitment to peace, security, and regional integration.

”We must stand united in our resolve to promote economic integration, democracy, and human rights, with a view to fostering sustainable development across all our member states.

”Times like we currently face in our sub-region demand that we take difficult but courageous decisions that put the plight of our people at the centre of our deliberations.