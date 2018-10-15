Democracy Day in Nigeria: What do we actually celebrate?

news

On June 6, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari announced that May 29 will be replaced by June 12 as Nigeria's Democracy Day, a day set aside to celebrate the return of democracy after decades of disruptive military interference.

Before Buhari's announcement, May 29 had been celebrated as Nigeria's Democracy Day for 18 years after it was first set by the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000.

At the time, Obasanjo had just been elected Nigeria's first democratic president after 16 long years of military rule that culminated in the death of autocratic military Head of State, Sani Abacha.

Before then, Nigeria had only experienced four years of democracy when Shehu Shagari governed as president between 1979 and 1983 after the military ruled the country for the previous 13 years.

Instituting May 29 as Nigeria's Democracy Day was a way of setting a day aside to commemorate the restoration of democracy, a return of civil liberties and an end to parasitic military dictators.

Since 2000, Democracy Day is usually declared a public holiday and the president typically addresses the nation about the works of his administration and strnghtening the country's ideals with democratic tenets and ideals.

June 12: The new Democracy Day

Buhari's decision to change the date when Democracy Day is celebrated was informed by the need to immortalise an event that could have ushered the return of democracy much sooner than it eventually did.

When the military government of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) seized power from then-Major General Muhammadu Buhari's government in a 1985 coup, he promised that it'll be a transition government that will hand over power to a civilian government by 1990.

When a democratic presidential election was eventually conducted on June 12, 1993, businessman, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, was presumed to be the winner .

However, before the announcement of the result of the election, widely-considered to be free and fair, IBB annulled it by issuing a decree to repeal the Presidential Elections (Basic Constitutional and Transitional Provisions) decree and terminated the transition process to democratic governance.

After IBB handed over to a transition committee led by Chief Ernest Shonekan, it was soon overthrown by Abacha, the man who imprisoned Abiola. The two died just a month apart, Abacha under mysterious circumstances, and Abiola under similar circumstances as he prepared to be released from prison after four years.

Buhari admitted that his decision to make June 12 the new Democracy Day is an attempt to assuage wounded feelings and heal a grievous injury that was done to the country's democratic institution.