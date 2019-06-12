The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Chief MKO Abiola, as a former president.

The National Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Adeyemi Azeez, made the call in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Late MKO Abiola was the widely acclaimed winner of the June 12 poll which was regarded as the most credible, free and fairest election in the history of the country.

Meanwhile, the NAN PRO also tasked Buhari to pay the rights in cash, asset and honour to Abiola family claiming that it would no doubt go a long way in bringing joy and satisfaction to the bereaved family.

“NANS hereby calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola as a former president of Nigeria, thereby pay all rights in cash, asset and honour to M.K.O’s family," he said.

On Monday, June 10, 2019, President Buhari signed the June 12 bill into law paving way for the day to be statutorily recognised as Democracy Day and public holiday every year.

Azzez also expressed NANS' appreciation of this gesture by Buhari, describing it as a great honour to Nigerians and the fallen heroes.

“NANS describes this declaration as a great honour to Nigerians and the fallen heroes whom had paid the maximum sacrifice in sustaining the country’s hard earned democracy," he concluded.