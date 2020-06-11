President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Friday, June 12, 2020, to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement on Thursday, June 11, 2020, said Buhari will address the nation at 7 am.

The statement reads, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7am.

“Television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

In June 2018, President Buhari declared June 12 as Democracy Day to honour late Chief MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He also awarded Abiola the highest honour in the nation — Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Before Buhari recognised June 12 as Democracy Day, the holiday had been observed on May 29.